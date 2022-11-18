A US District Judge has sentenced a former lawyer to 15 months in prison after she made a Molotov cocktail and threw it at an empty New York Police Department vehicle during a anti-Brooklyn police brutality protest in 2020.

Urooj Rahman, 34, was sentenced on Friday by Judge Brian Cogan after pleading guilty to one charge related to the incident in October 2021, according to John Marzulli, spokesman for the District Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

