Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of Las Vegas investigative journalist Jeff German, has been indicted for murder by a grand jury.

According to the indictment, which was filed on Thursday, Telles did "willfully, unlawfully, with malice aforethought, kill Jeffrey German, who was 60 years of age or older, with use of a deadly weapon." CNN has reached out to Telles' attorney for comment.

CNN's Danielle Sills contributed to this report.

