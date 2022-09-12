Britt Reid, the former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach, pleaded guilty Monday to driving while intoxicated in connection with a crash last year that left a 5-year-old girl with a brain injury.

The girl, Ariel Young, suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas in a three-vehicle crash on February 4, 2021. Authorities found that she and another child were in a disabled vehicle on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri, when Reid's Dodge Ram -- going 84 mph less than two seconds before impact -- struck the vehicle, sending the two children to the hospital.

