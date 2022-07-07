Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been rushed to hospital after being shot during a campaign speech in Nara, Japan.
An official from the Nara City Fire Department confirmed to CNN that Abe is in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.
It means the former prime minister has a sudden loss of heart function and breathing.
Abe was shot while giving a campaign speech on a street in Nara City at around 11:30 a.m. local time, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.
"Former Prime Minister Abe's condition is not currently known, and we are checking the situation," Matsuno told reporters at an emergency news briefing at the prime minister's office.
He said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who was on a tour of duty, was immediately informed and will return to his office urgently. Matsuno said he has instructed ministers who are in various parts of the country to return to Tokyo immediately. The prime minister is scheduled to speak later today.
"Such barbaric behavior is unacceptable for any reason and we firmly condemn it. The government will take all possible measures to deal with the situation," Matsuno said.
How events unfolded
According to a Liberal Democratic Party official, Abe was shot in the chest before being rushed to hospital in an ambulance, public broadcaster NHK reported. The former prime minister was then moved to Nara Medical University. He was conscious and responsive while being transported following the shooting, police sources told NHK.
A suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and a gun was retrieved, the broadcaster reported. The man, who was identified by police as Yamagami Tetsuya, a local resident in his 40s, is being held for questioning at Nara Nishi police station, according to NHK.
The suspect used a gun which appears to have been handmade by the suspect, NHK reported, quoting police.
CNN has not yet been able to independently verify these reports.
According to Reuters, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Abe's condition is unknown.
Former Liberal Democratic Party leader, Abe is Japan's longest-serving prime minister, holding office from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020, before resigning due to health reasons.
Footage aired by NHK showed the moments surrounding Abe's collapse, with a loud bang eliciting shouts before police wrestled a man to the ground near where the former Prime Minister was standing. Another video aired by NHK shows smoke in the air.
Abe was giving a party speech
Abe was making the speech in support of LDP candidates ahead of the upcoming Upper House elections scheduled for Sunday. He was due to head to Kyoto and Saitama prefecture, near the capital Tokyo.
The United States Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emmanuel said in a tweet early Friday, "We are all saddened and shocked by the shooting of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo."
"Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the US The US Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, & people of Japan."
Japan's low gun crime
Abe's shooting has shocked Japan, which has one of the lowest rates of gun crime in the world due to its extremely strict gun control laws.
In 2018, Japan only reported nine deaths from firearms, compared with 39,740 that year in the United States.
Under Japan's firearms laws, the only guns permitted for sale are shotguns and air rifles -- handguns are outlawed. But getting them is a long and complicated process.
Nancy Snow, Japan director of the International Security Industrial Council, told CNN that Friday's shooting will change the country "forever."
"It's not only rare, but it's really culturally unfathomable," Snow said. "The Japanese people can't imagine having a gun culture like we have in the United States. This is a speechless moment. I really feel at a loss for words. I pray for the best for the former prime minister.
This is a breaking story more to follow.
