Japanese football club Tegevajaro Miyazaki has announced the death of striker Masato Kudo at age 32, the Japan Times reports.

"From his achievements in the J1 to being selected for the Samurai Blue, Kudo was an incredibly accomplished player. But in spite of that he was never arrogant and cherished his teammates, the club and our supporters. He personified our club slogan, 'shinshi' (sincere). For that sort of player to leave us so soon is sad and unfortunate, " the club's president, Keita Nimura ​said.