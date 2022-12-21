A former Harvard fencing coach and a Maryland businessman were both acquitted of conspiring to get the businessman's two sons admitted to Harvard in exchange for more than $1.5 million in bribes, authorities announced Wednesday.

Former fencing coach Peter Brand, 67, and businessman Jack Zhao, 61, were acquitted of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery and federal programs bribery -- more than two years after they were indicted, according to the US Attorney's Office in Massachusetts.

CNN's Rob Frehse contributed to this report.

Tags