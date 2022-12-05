The former Fort Worth police officer who fatally shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her own home in 2019 did not see her holding a gun in the split-second before firing at her through a back window, prosecutors said in opening statements of his murder trial Monday.

"This is not a circumstance where they're staring at the barrel of a gun and he had to defend himself against that person or to protect his partner," Tarrant County prosecutor Ashlea Deener said. "The evidence will support he did not see the gun in her hand. This is not a justification. This is not a self-defense case. This is murder."

