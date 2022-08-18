Former CFO of Trump Organization pleads guilty for his role in tax fraud scheme and agrees to testify against company

Former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization Allen Weisselberg, pictured in New York on August 18, pleaded guilty to his role in a 15-year-long tax fraud scheme.

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in a 15-year-long tax fraud scheme, and as part of the deal he has agreed to testify against former President Donald Trump's real estate company at trial.

In court Thursday, Weisselberg said, "Yes, your honor" when asked if he was pleading guilty of his own choice.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.