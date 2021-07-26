Former California Sen. Barbara Boxer is a victim of assault and theft By Alexandra Meeks, CNN Jul 26, 2021 Jul 26, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer of California was a victim of assault and theft on July 26 in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland, her office said. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer of California was a victim of assault and theft Monday in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland, her office said."The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car," a spokesperson from Boxer's office said. "She is thankful that she was not seriously injured."The assault and robbery occurred Monday at 1:15 p.m. local time in the 300 block of 3rd Street, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to CNN. The suspect "forcefully took" Boxer's cell phone and fled the area in a nearby waiting vehicle, police said.Boxer, 80, said she was "shook up" following the assault."He pushed me very hard... and before I could follow him, he grabbed my phone," Boxer told CNN affiliate KPIX. "I'm not physically hurt at all, I'm just shook up." Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get daily Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Boxer said she believes the suspect did not know who she was and described him as someone under 18 who fled the scene in a black sedan, according to KPIX."I was yelling at the kid 'Why would you do this to a grandma?' but he could care less," Boxer said in the interview.This incident is currently being investigated by the police department's robbery section, police said. The department is offering up to $2,000 as a reward leading to an arrest in the case.The former Democratic senator served from 1993 to 2017, when she was succeeded by now-Vice President Kamala Harris.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Assault And Battery Barbara Boxer Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Larceny And Theft Political Figures - Us Property Crimes Crime Police Criminal Law Suspect Assault Robbery Cell Phone Theft Kpix More News News First person charged under Hong Kong national security law found guilty on two charges By Jessie Yeung and Chermaine Lee, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 News Kansas City Chiefs plan to keep nickname but retire mascot 'Warpaint' By Kevin Dotson and Steve Almasy, CNN 6 hrs ago 0 +2 News Staff at a Florida hospital say they are hearing panic, fear and regret from unvaccinated Covid-19 patients By Madeline Holcombe and Randi Kaye, CNNUpdated 3 hrs ago 0 News breakingfeaturedurgent Gwinnett police investigating homicide near Grayson Park By Curt Yeomans curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com 6 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Latest Good morning! It's Tuesday, July 27, 2021. First person charged under Hong Kong national security law found guilty on two charges Kansas City Chiefs plan to keep nickname but retire mascot 'Warpaint' Staff at a Florida hospital say they are hearing panic, fear and regret from unvaccinated Covid-19 patients Gwinnett police investigating homicide near Grayson Park » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSprouts Farmers Market announces special offers for upcoming store opening at The Exchange at GwinnettHebron Church to host Celebration of Life for beloved pastor Flip JohnsonBRACK: Buford's Phillip Beard is longest serving city official in Gwinnett County at 46 years and countingTriple shooting leaves one dead at apartment complex near DuluthOff-duty Auburn police officer Jacob Peek killed in head-on car wreckJudge forces US Capitol rioter to unlock laptop seized by FBIGwinnett police investigating homicide near Grayson ParkGeorgia Tech mourning loss of Jack ThompsonGwinnett planning $4.1 million sensory treehouse for Environmental and Heritage CenterNorcross is abuzz with a flurry of new development and redevelopment projects CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 25, 202110 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - July 19ON THE MARKET: This home overlooking the 12th hole at Sugarloaf Country Club is listed for $1.795 millionGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — July 23-25PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — July 19PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — July 26PHOTOS: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office back to school celebrationPHOTOS: Scenes from the Gwinnett Chamber's Chairman's Club golf tourneyON THE MARKET: This Suwanee home offers outdoor living at its best CommentedAgencies pick route for Atlanta-to-Charlotte high-speed rail line (2)Atlanta woman wakes up to find a wild African cat on her bed (2)Lilburn, property owners teaming up to remove more than 3,000 tires illegally dumped behind shopping center (2)Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful hosting Household Hazardous Materials Waste Collection event on Thursday (1)CDC warns not to swim with diarrhea, but all Twitter can focus on is the gif the agency used (1)Gwinnett Commissioners will meet later this month to discuss developing a code of conduct for themselves (1)Gwinnett school board names Kent School District chief Calvin Watts as sole finalist for GCPS superintendent position (1)Coke is giving one of its most popular drinks a makeover (1)Pinetree golf pro shot, killed on course previously worked at Summit Chase in Snellville (1)Department of Justice adopts new restrictions on obtaining journalists' records (1) Featured Businesses Gwinnett Stripers 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 678-277-0300 Website Events Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-822-8000 Website Events Fox Theatre 660 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 404-881-2100 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Which Harry Potter house do you belong in? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Gryffindor Slytherin Ravenclaw Hufflepuff I’ve never seen or read Harry Potter Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.