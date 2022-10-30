A former northern California police officer imprisoned in connection with one fatal shooting will not be charged for a second fatal shooting which led to the death of Tyrell Wilson, a 32-year-old Black man, the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

On March 11, 2021, Deputy Andrew Hall with the Danville Police Department responded to an overpass where Wilson was reportedly throwing rocks onto the interstate, according to a Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident report released Friday. During the encounter, the two engaged in a verbal back-and-forth and Wilson retrieved a folding knife from his jacket, the report said.