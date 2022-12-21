Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown will not face charges stemming from an alleged domestic battery incident involving a woman in Florida in late November, the State Attorney's Office in Tampa said in a statement Wednesday.

The Tampa Police Department and the State Attorney's Office had previously determined there was probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Brown after interviewing the alleged victim on November 28, the night the incident took place, according to the statement.

