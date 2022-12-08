A former US Border Patrol agent charged with fatally shooting four women in and around the border city of Laredo, Texas, in 2018 was found guilty of capital murder Wednesday for their killings, according to the Webb and Zapata County District Attorney's Office.

Juan David Ortiz was convicted by a Bexar County jury and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the office said.

