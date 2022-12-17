For more than three years, Jimmy Hill has kept a weekly vigil outside the offices of the Fulton County district attorney in Atlanta, distributing fliers about his son's death at the hands of police and demanding justice.

This week, former Atlanta police officer Sung Kim was indicted on charges of felony murder, involuntary manslaughter and violation of oath by public officer in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison in January 2019, according to Jeff DiSantis, a spokesman for the DA's office.

Tags