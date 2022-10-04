The University of Texas at Austin women's basketball program is "mourning the loss of Longhorn legend" Tiffany Jackson, the school said on Monday in a statement on their website. Jackson was 37 years old and passed away after a battle with breast cancer according to the school.

Jody Conradt, who coached Jackson at Texas between 2003 and 2007, paid tribute in the university's statement: "Tiffany had a great career and was an impact player.