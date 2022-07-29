Former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf has been interviewed by House January 6 committee

Then-acting secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf speaks during a news conference in July 2020 in Washington, DC. Wolf has been interviewed by the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

 Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Chad Wolf, an acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security during the Trump administration, has been interviewed by the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, a source familiar with his deposition tells CNN.

Wolf's interview took place several months ago -- before new revelations related to the retention of records by Homeland Security and Secret Service became public.

