Sports fans are used to paying exorbitant prices for beer at stadium events. But one fan at Sunday's Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium got more than he expected.
According to the Miami Herald, a vendor at the stadium tried to pull a fast one on a customer. Authorities said Nathaniel Collier, 33, used his own personal credit card to charge one fan $724 for two beers, Miami-Dade police said.
Soon after Collier swiped the card, the fan received an alert from his credit card company notifying him of the over-the-top charge. The notification also alerted the fan to the vendor's name.
Collier was working for Rocket Man, a subcontractor that employs walking vendors at major sporting events.
According to the Herald, Collier faces charges of grand theft and using a skimming device, police said. He was booked into jail and issued a $10,000 bond.