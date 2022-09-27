Thirteen-year-old April Ajoy had a sense something wasn't right. It was quiet in her Dallas house. Too quiet. Her brothers were gone. Her parents were gone. On her parents' bed, a pile of her mother's clothes signaled something terrifying.

Ajoy's mind began churning, trying to remember, trying to make plans. When was the last time she had sinned? Should she refuse the mark of the beast? At least, she thought, if she was put to the guillotine during the time of tribulation, it would be a quick death.

