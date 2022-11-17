Food truck video of slain University of Idaho students offers timeline of their final hours

Officers investigate Sunday at the scene of the quadruple homicide at a home near the University of Idaho.

 Zach Wilkinson/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News/AP

Two of the four University of Idaho students who were killed on Sunday were last seen alive ordering at a late-night food truck in Moscow, Idaho, at about 1:41 a.m., the food truck's live Twitch stream shows.

In the video, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves order $10 worth of carbonara from Grub Truckers and wait about 10 minutes for their food. As they waited, they can be seen chatting with each other and other people standing by the truck.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Sharif Paget, Caroll Alvarado, Veronica Miracle and Andi Babineau contributed to this report.

