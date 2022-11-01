As investigators announced Monday that a suspect has been arrested in the 2017 killing of two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana, they also implored the public for any information they may have and said the investigation "is far from complete."

Richard M. Allen, 50, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of murder Friday in the deaths of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, officials said. He pleaded not guilty, prosecutors said.

