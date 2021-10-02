Florida woman wins $2 million with Mega Millions tickets -- twice By Theresa Waldrop, CNN Oct 2, 2021 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save What are the odds? A Florida woman's two Mega Millions tickets won $2 million -- each.Susan Fitton, 64, claimed the $4 million winnings from one drawing on September 14, the Florida Lottery said in a release.Fitton's tickets each matched all five of the white ball numbers, but not the Mega Ball, the lottery said.The odds of winning $1 million in a Mega Millions drawing are 12,607,306, according to CNN affiliate WPTV. And while it's also rare, winning twice in lotteries is not unheard of. In July a South Carolina man claimed a $40,000 prize, and 11 days later his Mega Millions Quick Pick ticket won $3 million.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Amusements And Gaming Continents And Regions Florida Leisure And Lifestyle Lotteries North America Southeastern United States The Americas United States More News News featured Report: Majority of state finances worsened in 2020, with taxpayer burdens continuing to go up By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square contributor 6 min ago 0 News featured Vote Mama PAC endorses state Rep. Rebecca Mitchel in 2022 election cycle By Curt Yeomans curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com 18 min ago 0 News Florida woman wins $2 million with Mega Millions tickets -- twice By Theresa Waldrop, CNN 53 min ago 0 News A body believed to be Miya Marcano has been found, Florida sheriff says By Dakin Andone and Melissa Alonso, CNNUpdated 11 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines A body believed to be Miya Marcano has been found, Florida sheriff says College Park Skyhawks look to add talent with open tryout Tiny Puppies Were So Scared Until They Got Rescued | The Dodo Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif passes away at age 66 in Germany {{title}}
