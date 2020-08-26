Florida trappers catch new species of monster-sized Suwannee alligator snapping turtles

Gainesville, FL ( WFOR) -- A 100-pound Suwannee alligator snapping turtle, a new species that lives in the Suwanee River, was among three of the massive reptiles recently captured by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
According to a FWC Facebook post, a 100-pound male, a 64-pound male and a 46-pound female were found in traps set in the New River, a 31-mile-long tributary of the Santa Fe River, north of Gainesville.
“The New River is a blackwater stream with low biological productivity, so finding a large turtle in such a small stream is unusual,” said the Facebook post.
FWC added it is collaborating with researchers in Florida and Georgia on the new species, “to document the distribution and relative abundance of this state threatened species.”
FWC believes the turtles are between 40-80 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.