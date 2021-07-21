Florida Man Found Skinny Dipping Stranger In Backyard Pool

Heather Kennedy has been charged with trespassing and resisting arrest without violence after being found naked in a stranger's pool.

 Charlotte County Sheriff

PUNTA GORDA, Florida (WFOR) -- A man returning home from an afternoon doctor’s appointment was greeted by a naked stranger in his pool.

At first, he only noticed clothing scattered across his lanai. When he looked around he found a nude woman in his pool and called the sheriff’s office.

When Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, the woman, later identified as 42-year-old Heather Kennedy, was reportedly hostile to them and demanded that they leave her alone.

Deputies had to ask Kennedy several times to get out of the pool and get dressed.

Once dressed, when deputies attempted to detain her, she pulled away and said she was not going anywhere.

Kennedy was taken into custody and then to jail where she refused to give her name. The sheriff’s office was later able to identify her using previous jail booking photos.

Kennedy has been charged with trespassing and resisting arrest without violence.

