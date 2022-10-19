A Florida man and his teenage son have been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on a woman sitting in her car, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference on Monday.

Describing the Saturday incident as a "really, really stupid" crime that nearly led to the unnamed woman's death, Judd said Gino Colonacosta, 73, and his 15-year-old son received Ring doorbell camera alerts on Saturday showing activity at their apartment door.