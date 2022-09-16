It appears the budget language which appropriated the money for Florida's migrant relocation program would not permit this week's two flights, for which Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed credit, or the relocation of some of the migrants recruited for them.

Two planes carrying about 50 migrants arrived at Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts earlier this week. The DeSantis' administration had secured $12 million in the state budget to pay for migrant relocation, and the governor had repeatedly threatened to use the money to send them to liberal strongholds.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.