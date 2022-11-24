Flood of lawsuits expected as window opens for adult survivors to sue in New York for sexual abuse

A public service announcement about the Adult Survivors Act plays in Times Square on November 18.

 Julia Nikhinson/AP

Adult survivors of sexual abuse now can sue their abusers in New York -- even if the statute of limitations on their claims has expired -- under a state law that goes into effect Thursday.

The new law gives adult survivors of sexual assault one year to file lawsuits against their perpetrators. It also allows people who were sexually assaulted at work or in the care of an institution like a hospital or jail to sue that entity, said attorney Doug Wigdor, who helped push for the law.