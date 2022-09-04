The US Coast Guard is responding to reports of a float plane that crashed in Mutiny Bay in Washington, USCG Pacific Northwest tweeted Sunday.

Eight adults and one child were on board the plane, according to USCG Pacific Northwest. Their conditions are not known at this time.

