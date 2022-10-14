Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate debate

One of the closest Senate races in the country could have its defining moment on October 14, as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (right) and Republican Herschel Walker step onto the debate stage in Savannah.

 Getty Images

When Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker met to debate in the already contentious Georgia Senate race, all the focus was on how personal allegations against Walker would roil the first -- and likely only -- debate in the campaign.

The allegations that Walker paid for a woman to terminate her pregnancy and then, two years later, encouraged the same woman to have the procedure a second time, however, were just a blip in the hour-long contest, which instead centered on Warnock's ties to President Joe Biden, the vast differences between the two candidates on abortion and even, however briefly, Walker's use of what appeared to be a sheriff's badge.

Tags

More News