Five people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta on Tuesday after a clash between activists and law enforcement at a site set to be turned into a state-of-the-art training facility for police, state investigators said.

The planned $90 million, 85-acre Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is to be built in a forested area of Dekalb County that used to be a prison farm. The proposed facility will include a shooting range, mock city and burn building, CNN has previously reported.

CNN's Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

