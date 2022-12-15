After more than three years, five law enforcement officers who were involved in the the May 2019 death of Black motorist Ronald Greene during a violent arrest have been indicted on state charges by a grand jury in Union Parish, Louisiana, according to reporting from CNN affiliate KNOE.

The grand jury decision was announced just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night, according to KNOE, which had someone in the courtroom at the time of the announcement.