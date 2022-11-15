First-time NASA spacewalkers venture outside the space station

First-time spacewalkers and NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio will venture outside the space station Tuesday morning. Pictured is the International Space Station on November 8, 2021.

 NASA

Things are about to get busy on the International Space Station as the first in a series of end-of-the-year spacewalks kicked off Tuesday morning.

First-time spacewalkers and NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio began their excursion outside the space station at 9:14 a.m. ET, with live coverage on NASA's website. The event is expected to last for about seven hours.