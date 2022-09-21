First on CNN: Ginni Thomas agrees to January 6 committee interview

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife Ginni Thomas at the Heritage Foundation in October 2021. Ginni Thomas has agreed to an interview with the January 6 committee.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/FILE

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has come to an agreement with Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to be interviewed by the panel in the coming weeks, according to a source close to the committee.

Ginni Thomas' attorney, Mark Paoletta, confirmed the voluntary interview in a statement, saying, "As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee's questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election. She looks forward to that opportunity."

