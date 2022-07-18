First on CNN: Former Trump National Security Council official will testify at Thursday's January 6 hearing

Matthew Pottinger, who served on former President Donald Trump's National Security Council before resigning in the immediate aftermath of January 6, 2021, will testify publicly at Thursday's prime-time hearing held by the House select committee investigating the US Capitol attack, according to multiple sources familiar with the plans.
Pottinger is slated to appear alongside former Trump White House aide Sarah Matthews.
CNN previously reported that Matthews, who served as deputy press secretary in the Trump White House until resigning shortly after January 6, 2021, was expected to testify publicly. When she resigned, Matthews said she was honored to serve in Trump's administration but "was deeply disturbed by what I saw." She said at the time, "Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power."
Pottinger, Trump's deputy national security adviser, stepped down in response to Trump's reaction to his supporters breaching the US Capitol, a person close to Pottinger confirmed to CNN at the time of his resignation. He told people there was very little for him to consider, the person said at the time.
A spokesperson for the committee declined to comment. A spokesperson for Pottinger did not respond to CNN's request for comment.
The public has now heard live testimony from more than a dozen witnesses and seen clips from the recorded depositions of more than 40 others, including members of the Trump family, former administration officials, GOP officials from key battleground states, and members of the former President's legal team.
Thursday's hearing will mark the panel's second prime-time session, and committee members have said it will examine Trump's inaction for 187 minutes while the US Capitol riot was unfolding.
Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia, who will be leading Thursday's hearing with GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, told CNN the committee will "go through pretty much minute by minute" the then-President's actions.
"He was doing nothing to actually stop the riot," the Virginia Democrat told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."
This headline and story have been updated with additional reporting.
