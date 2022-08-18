First on CNN: Biden officials accelerating monkeypox vaccine effort with 1.8 million additional doses and other steps

Top Biden administration officials are set to announce new steps on August 18 to accelerate the US response to the spread of monkeypox. A patient receives a monkeypox vaccination in West Hollywood on August 3.

 Richard Vogel/AP

Top Biden administration officials announced new steps Thursday to accelerate the US response to the spread of monkeypox amid high demand for vaccines and treatments.

That includes boosting supply with an additional 1.8 million doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine, accelerating the US Department of Health and Human Services' vaccine distribution timeline. HHS is also launching a new program aimed at making vaccines available and engaging with at-risk communities at large events attracting LGBTQ communities. And the administration is pre-positioning doses of an antiviral treatment for individuals who test positive.

CNN's Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.