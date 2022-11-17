FIRST ON CNN: Acting police chief on day of Uvalde school massacre resigns from department, mayor says

Lt. Mariano Pargas has resigned from the Uvalde Police Department. Pargas was the acting police chief on the day of the Robb Elementary School massacre.

 Uvalde Police Department

Pargas' resignation comes ahead of a rare Saturday "special meeting" that was called by the city to decide his fate. His resignation is effective immediately, according to McLaughlin.