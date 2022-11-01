First on CNN: 10-year-old trapped with the Uvalde school shooter repeatedly called 911 for help. It took officials 40 minutes to act

Privacy barriers and bike racks maintain a perimiter at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas, on July 13. A 10-year-old who was trapped with the Uvalde school shooter repeatedly called 911 for help.

 Kaylee Greenlee Beal/Reuters

"I'm in classroom 112," the little girl tells the police dispatcher. "Please hurry. There is a lot of dead bodies."

The clear plea comes in a 12:10 p.m. call from Khloie Torres, then 10 years old and trapped at Robb Elementary School with a gunman who has slaughtered her friends and a teacher. Khloie, now 11, survived.