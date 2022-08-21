1240773492

US first lady Jill Biden, seen here on May 19, has tested negative for Covid-19.

 Agencia Press South/Getty Images

First lady Jill Biden on Sunday will leave isolation in South Carolina for Delaware after testing negative for Covid-19, according to her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander.

"After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware," Alexander said in a written statement.

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

