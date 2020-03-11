Gov. Brian Kemp's office confirmed Tuesday evening that a Cherokee County patient who tested positive for the coronavirus known as COVID-19, is the first patient to be isolated at Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County.
Kemp's office and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Homer Bryson oversaw the deployment of seven emergency mobile units to Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County. Gov. Kemp's spokesperson said action was taken as a precautionary measure in accordance with the state's strategic plan to prepare for any and all scenarios as it relates to COVID-19 cases in Georgia.
The Cherokee County resident was not able to isolate at their primary residence and was not in critical condition requiring any hospital admittance. State public health officials determined that a specific part of Hard Labor Creek State Park would be best suited for isolation as the individual is treated by medical professionals.
"This site was specifically chosen for its isolation from the general public and ability to house mobile units in the short term," said GEMA Director Homer Bryson. "State public health staff will monitor the individual's progress and work together with state law enforcement to ensure the safety of the community and the patient."
The isolated site at Hard Labor Creek State Park is closed to public access and closely monitored at all hours, every day by state law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.