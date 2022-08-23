ATLANTA - The Alabama-based company looking to mine titanium near the Okefenokee Swamp has reached an out-of-court settlement that will allow the state to resume consideration of permits for the project.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers suspended review of those state permits in June, declaring that Twin Pines Minerals had not consulted the Muscogee Creek Nation about the project. The Okefenokee is culturally significant to the tribe.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.