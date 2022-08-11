Feds removed documents from Mar-a-Lago in June with grand jury subpoena

Federal investigators served an earlier grand jury subpoena and took away sensitive national security documents from former President Donald Trump's property in June. Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is pictured on August 10.

 Steve Helber/AP

The FBI search at Mar-a-Lago this week came months after federal investigators served an earlier grand jury subpoena and took away sensitive national security documents from former President Donald Trump's property during a June meeting, people familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Investigators executed Monday's search in part because they had developed evidence, including from at least one witness, that there were potentially classified documents still remaining at the Palm Beach, Florida, property months after the National Archives arranged for the retrieval of 15 boxes of documents that included classified information in January of this year, a person briefed on the matter said.

