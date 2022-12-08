The FedEx driver accused of kidnapping and killing 7-year-old Athena Strand delivered her Christmas present --Barbie dolls -- before the girl's disappearance, her mother said Thursday.

Maitlyn Gandy called for stricter screening policies for delivery drivers at a news conference. On an easel beside her was the package, a box of "You can be anything" Barbie dolls. It was the first time she'd seen the present, she said.

CNN's Dave Alsup, Rebekah Riess, and Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.

