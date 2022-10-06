Federal prosecutors weighing charges on two fronts in Hunter Biden investigation

Hunter Biden leaves Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, South Carolina, on August 13. Federal prosecutors believe they could charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Federal prosecutors believe they could charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement but a final decision still has not yet been made by the US attorney in Delaware, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The case against Biden narrowed earlier this year, and was a matter of discussion in early summer between FBI and IRS investigators, prosecutors in Delaware and the Justice Department, CNN previously reported. The discussions included assessing the strength of the case and questioning whether more work was needed before deciding on charges, according to sources who spoke to CNN in July.

CNN's Evan Perez and Kara Scannell have contributed to this report.

