Federal judge won't put on hold ruling that Graham must appear before grand jury

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham attends a news conference at the US Capitol on August 5, 2022.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A federal judge won't put on hold her ruling that Sen. Lindsey Graham must appear before the Fulton County special grand jury that's investigating Republican efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Graham had asked US District Judge Leigh Martin May on Thursday to put on hold her earlier decision not to quash Graham's subpoena.

