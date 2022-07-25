Federal judge to deny Rep. Jody Hice's challenge to subpoena from Georgia DA in Trump election probe

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., is seen on the House steps of the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Thursday, June 16. A federal judge in Atlanta said that she will deny Republican Rep. Jody Hice's request to quash a subpoena to appear in front of a special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

 Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

A federal judge in Atlanta said Monday that she will deny Republican Rep. Jody Hice's request to quash a subpoena to appear in front of a special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

US District Judge Leigh Martin May, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, told attorneys at a hearing that she will remand the case back to the Superior Court of Fulton County for Hice to raise any objections to specific questions posed by the special purpose grand jury.

CNN's Devan Cole contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.