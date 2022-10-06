Federal judge temporarily blocks parts of New York gun law

A federal court has temporarily blocked the enforcement of parts of a New York gun law that was enacted in the wake of a Supreme Court decision earlier this summer striking down certain protections.

 John Lamparski/Sipa USA via Reuters

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the enforcement of parts of a New York gun law that was enacted in the wake of a Supreme Court decision earlier this summer striking down certain protections.

Among the provisions of the New York law that the state cannot enforce is one that defines Times Square as a "gun-free zone." The law is aimed at placing restrictions on carrying a concealed handgun outside the home.

Tags