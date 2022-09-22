Federal judge denies Mike Lindell's request to reclaim phone seized by FBI

Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, is seen here at the Target Center in October 2019, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A federal judge denied Lindell's request to reclaim his phone from investigators after it was recently seized by the FBI.

 Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A federal judge denied Mike Lindell's request to reclaim his phone from investigators after it was recently seized by the FBI at a Hardee's drive-thru in Minnesota as he returned from a duck hunting trip.

Judge Eric Tostrud said that Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and prominent backer of former President Donald Trump's false voter fraud claims, did not prove that his rights were violated. Tostrud, who is a Trump appointee, also said that Lindell did not properly answer the legal questions required to make such a request.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.