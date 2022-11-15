Federal judge blocks Title 42 rule that allowed expulsion of migrants at US-Mexico border, restoring access for some asylum seekers

A U.S. Border Patrol agent checks the passports of immigrants on May 18 in Yuma, Arizona. A federal judge on November 15 blocked Title 42 -- a controversial rule that's allowed US authorities to expel more than 1 million migrants who crossed the US-Mexico border.

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked Title 42 -- a controversial rule that's allowed US authorities to expel more than 1 million migrants who crossed the US-Mexico border.

Tuesday's court order leaves the Biden administration without one of the key tools it had deployed to address the thousands of migrants arriving at the border on a daily basis and could restore access to asylum for arriving migrants.

CNN's Tierney Sneed and Rosa Flores contributed to this report.

