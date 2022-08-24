Federal judge blocks HHS guidance that emergency medical care must include abortion services

 Sara Diggins/USA TODAY NETWORK/Reuters

A federal judge in Texas has blocked Department of Health and Human Services guidance that medical providers who are required to provide emergency care to pregnant patients regardless of their ability to pay for it under a 1986 law must also provide abortion services in life-threatening or health-saving situations and will be protected if those actions violate state law.

On Tuesday, US District Court Judge James Wesley Hendrix ruled that the guidance, which cites the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA), was "unauthorized."

