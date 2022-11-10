Federal court strikes down Biden's student loan forgiveness program

President Joe Biden speaks at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on August 30. A federal judge in Texas has struck down Biden's student loan forgiveness program, declaring it illegal.

 Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

A federal judge in Texas has struck down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program, declaring it illegal.

The lawsuit was filed by a conservative group, the Job Creators Network Foundation, in October on behalf of two borrowers who did not qualify for debt relief.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed reporting.