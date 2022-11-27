A federal court has denied a 19-year-old's request to let her witness her father's execution on Tuesday, when the state of Missouri is scheduled to put him to death for the 2005 murder of police sergeant William McEntee.

Corionsa Ramey is barred from attending the execution of her father, Kevin Johnson, because Missouri state law prohibits people younger than 21 from witnessing the proceeding. Ramey and attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union argued the law violated her constitutional rights under the First and Fourteenth Amendments, according to her complaint against state officials -- which asked the court to prevent the state from executing Johnson unless Ramey was permitted to attend as a witness.

