Federal appeals court rules 2012 DACA memo unlawful and sends case back to consider Biden administration version

Thousands of immigrants and supporters join the Defend DACA March in September 2017 in Los Angeles, California. A federal appeals court largely upheld a district court ruling finding that the Obama-era DACA program is unlawful.

 David McNew/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

A federal appeals court largely upheld a district court ruling finding that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful but sent the case back to the lower court to decide the legality of a new rule fortifying the program.

DACA, created in 2012, was intended to provide temporary reprieve to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, a group often described as "Dreamers." Many of them are now adults.

